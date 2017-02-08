Crown Prince to open Higher Education Expo

| Ishan Ibrahim |

HIS Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office will open the Higher Education Expo 2017 which will be held on February 11 and 12.

The prestigious event is scheduled to take place at the Bridex Hall 1 and 2, Jerudong from 9am to 9pm.

Details of the exhibition were revealed during a press conference held at the Ministry of Education (MoE) yesterday led by Hajah Anis Faudzulani binti Haji Dzulkiflee, Senior Special Duties Officer (Higher Education) and Director of Higher Education Division; Haji Ibrahim bin Haji Bagol, Head of Scholarships Section; and Dr Chin Wei Keh, Director of Institute of Brunei Technical Education (IBTE).

Major international institutions of higher education such as Glasgow Caledonian University, RMIT University, Michigan State University, INTI College, University of Nottingham, Osaka University, Kagawa University, Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation, Kolej Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Selangor and SEGI University are expected to take part in the expo.

All public institutions of higher education in the country that include Universiti Brunei Darussalam, Universiti Islam Sultan Sharif Ali, Universiti Teknologi Brunei, Religious Teachers University College of Seri Begawan, Politeknik Brunei and Institute of Brunei Technical Education will be participating in the event.

Private sector institutions that will attend the expo include Laksamana College of Business, Kolej International Graduate Studies, Micronet International College, Kemuda Institute and Brunei Darussalam Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Other agencies that will participate include DARe (Darussalam Enterprise), Brunei Shell Petroleum Co Sdn Bhd, E-Village under the National Entrepreneurship Agenda initiative of the Ministry of Education (MoE).

On the inaugural day, the event will be open to the public at 10.30am.

Like in the previous year, the MoE will be represented by the Scholarships Section, Higher Education Division, principally the Education Loan Facility Scheme (SBPP), Higher Education Centralised Admission System (HECAS) and Brunei Darussalam National Accreditation Council, to respond to any queries.

The expo will also showcase the various initiatives connected to higher education in the country.

It is hoped that students will take the opportunity to interact with the participating institutions on relevant issues such as entry requirements.

Visitors can also appreciate the efforts of the MoE in increasing student entry and generating more graduates through quality programmes that are beneficial to the development of the nation’s economy.