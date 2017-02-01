Crown Prince hosts dinner for Malaysian Deputy PM

HIS Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, last night hosted a dinner for Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs of Malaysia, and his delegation.

Prior to the dinner, His Royal Highness received in audience Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Also present during the dinner was Datuk Ghulam Jelani bin Khanizaman, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Brunei Darussalam.

The dinner was also attended by Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, Minister of Home Affairs; Pehin Orang Kaya Pekerma Dewa Dato Seri Setia Lim Jock Seng, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade II; Pehin Datu Singamanteri Colonel (Rtd) Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Awang Haji Mohammad Yasmin bin Haji Umar, Minister of Energy and Industry at the Prime Minister’s Office; and Dato Paduka Awang Haji Hamdan bin Haji Abu Bakar, Deputy Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The audience ceremony and dinner took place at Qashr Al-Meezaan.