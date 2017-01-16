Brunei DPMM FC to develop young talents with professional training

|Â Â Â Â Â Hakim HayatÂ Â Â Â Â |

BRUNEI DPMM FC is hoping to unleash the potential of several young footballers, following a selection process held yesterday at the Royal Brunei Polo and Riding Club Mini Stadium for players under the age of 18.

Around 25 young players were narrowed down from 152 registered hopefuls, under the supervision of a panel consisting of Brunei DPMM FC Head Coach, Steve Kean, and the team members.

The event was witnessed by His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Muâ€™izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Ministerâ€™s Office.

According to Brunei DPMM FC team manager Mohammad Ali bin Haji Momin, the under-18 players were evaluated during an open selection trial process where they were identified through various skill levels as well as technique, fitness ability, tactics and attitude.

“The selected players will later undergo training with professional coach Steve Kean, who is a seasoned coach with vast experience in the English Premier League, giving them the golden opportunity to gain the exposure and experience in professional training,” said Mohammad Ali.

“Of course, like previous selection processes, we want to identify the skills of potential players and provide them with early training.

“Later, if they prove their edge, they can be absorbed into the football club when they are ready.”

He said that they are also looking at the natural skills and talents of these young players, who will be undergoing training twice a week in the evenings.

The team manager added that although only 25 players were selected yesterday, they will still be on the lookout for other young talents with plenty of potential.

The selection event was open to male players below the age of 18 from all four districts, with the youngest candidate being only 14 years old.