Crown Prince attends meeting to discuss jubilee celebration

| Lyna Mohamad |

HIS Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office yesterday morning attended the second meeting of the Executive Committee for the Golden Jubilee celebrations of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s Accession to the Throne.

The meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s Office Building at Jalan Perdana Menteri.

His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, who is also the Patron of the Advisory Committee for the Golden Jubilee celebrations, was greeted on arrival by His Royal Highness Prince Haji Sufri Bolkiah, member of the Advisory Committee for the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Also present to greet His Royal Highness the Crown Prince were the Co-Chairpersons of the Executive Committee for the Golden Jubilee celebrations, Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, the Minister of Home Affairs; Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia (Dr) Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned, the State Mufti; and Pehin Orang Kaya Shahbandar Dato Seri Setia Haji Awang Mohd Nawawi bin Pehin Orang Kaya Shahbandar Haji Awang Mohd Taha, the Private and Confidential Secretary to His Majesty.

Yesterday’s meeting was preceded by a Doa Selamat recited by YB Pehin Datu Imam Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Hamid bin Bakal, member of the Executive Committee for the Golden Jubilee celebrations, followed by opening remarks by Minister of Home Affairs and a by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince.

The second meeting of the Executive Committee was a continuation of the first meeting of the Executive Committee for the Golden Jubilee celebrations and the discussions at the meeting were focused on the proposed activities for the upcoming celebration.