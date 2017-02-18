Crown Prince attends DPMM Football Club Night

HIS Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, and Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah binti Pengiran Haji Salleh Ab Rahaman consented to attend the DPMM Football Club Night 2017 which was hosted by DPMM Football Club at Dewan Assarraa, Bandar Seri Begawan.

Their Royal Highnesses were welcomed by Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Maharaja Setia Laila Diraja Sahibul Irshad Pengiran Anak Haji Abdul Rahim bin Pengiran Indera Mahkota Pengiran Anak (Dr) Kemaluddin Al-Haj, the Vice Chairman of DPMM FC, and the club’s Executive Committee members.

Also present were Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Muda ‘Abdul Muntaqim ibni Duli Yang Teramat Mulia Paduka Seri Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah and Yang Teramat Mulia Pengiran Anak Muneerah Madhul Bolkiah binti Duli Yang Teramat Mulia Paduka Seri Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah.

The event was held to recognise the club’s achievements and as an expression of appreciation to the management, players and relevant parties for their continuous support of the club and all its endeavours.

His Royal Highness as founder and chairman of DPMM FC has led the club in gaining a strong footing in this great sport while ensuring the club’s successful participation in previous Malaysian and Singapore Leagues.

In 2015, the Club saw its best achievements by finishing champions in the Singapore League. The club will continue its presence in the upcoming Singapore League season beginning March this year.