Crown Prince attends DPMM FC fanfare event

| Fadhil Yunus |

HIS Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, who is also the Chairman of DPMM FC, yesterday attended the DPMM FC S League Football Fanfare 2017 and presented prizes to the winners of a competition won by MIB Kids at the Jerudong Mini Stadium.

MIB Kids dethroned last year’s winners Academy Kilanas ‘B’ after overcoming PIP ‘A’ 4-3 in penalties in the final. – PHOTO: KHAIRIL HASSAN