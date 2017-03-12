Creative juices flow at Faraday DIY Challenge

| Achong Tanjong |

THE preliminary round for the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) ‘Faraday Do-It-Yourself Challenge 2017’ was yesterday held at the Universiti Teknologi Brunei (UTB) multipurpose hall.

Organised by IET Brunei Young Professional Section (YPS) and the Oil and Gas Discovery Centre (OGDC), the event is a one-day Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) activity designed for six teams of students.

The event was set up and run by IET’s team of STEM professionals to give students a practical insight into the roles and responsibilities of an engineering team, as they were required to not only create their own mini engineering prototypes, but also to justify their ideas, costs and implementation plans to the judges.

The science and engineering competition gave students the chance to practice key STEM skills and knowledge, and at the same time help develop their problem-solving, team-working and communication skills.

This is in line with IET Brunei’s vision and mission of promoting the advancement of science, engineering and technology, and to facilitate the exchange of information and ideas on these subjects among the general public, particularly students.