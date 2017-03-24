CPI increases by 0.5pc in February: JPKE

CONSUMER Price Index (CPI) in February 2017 rose by 0.5 per cent over January 2017, according to a press release by the Department of Economic Planning and Development (JPKE). Both Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Index and Non-Food Index increased by 0.1 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively.

The increase in the overall CPI in February 2017 was largely contributed by Clothing and Footwear (13.2 per cent); Furnishings, Household Equip-ment and Routine House-hold Maintenance (1.8 per cent); followed by Food and Non Alcoholic Beverages (0.1.per cent). These were mainly due to higher prices of clothing materials and shoes; furniture and furnishings; as well as meat, fish and seafood.

Indexes that experienced decreases were Transport (0.1 per cent); Health (1.7 per cent); and Restaurants and Hotels (0.1 per cent).

Meanwhile, Communication Index remained unchanged.

On a year-on-year basis, the CPI for February 2017 has declined by 0.2 per cent compared to February 2016. Both Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages index and Non Food index decreased by 0.6 per cent and 0.1 per cent, respectively.

CPI is a measure of price changes of goods and services paid by the consumer in a specified period and compiled on a monthly basis.

The list of goods and services in the CPI is based on the average expenditure per household from the Household Expenditure Survey.

The CPI full report for February 2017 is available from JPKE’s website: www.depd.gov.bn.