Cosmetic products found adulterated with undeclared substance

THE Ministry of Health alerted the public to two cosmetic products which have been tested by the laboratory of Pharmacy Laboratory Services, Ministry of Health (MoH) that were found to be adulterated with an undeclared substance. The adulterant found in the products can cause adverse effects that are potentially hazardous to the people using them. The affected cosmetic products are ‘Dnars Sunny Cream – Sensitif’ and ‘Glow Skin White French Technology’; the latter being manufactured by Ueropack Laboratories, PARIS, France. Both products were found to contain mercury. More details in Wednesday’s Bulletin.
Make Al-Quran part of Brunei culture: Sultan
HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan an...