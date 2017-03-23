Cosmetic products found adulterated

THE Ministry of Health (MoH) has issued an alert to members of the public about four cosmetic products which have been tested by the Pharmacy Laboratory Services, Ministry of Health and found to be adulterated with undeclared substance.

The adulterants found in these products can cause adverse eff-ects that are potentially haz-ardous to the people using them.

Mercury is a potent ingredient that is prohibited in cosmetic products as stipulated in the Medicines (Cosmetic Products) Regulations 2007.

Mercury is prohibited in cosmetic products due to its hazardous effects on human health. It is readily absorbed through the skin on topical application and tends to accumulate in the body. Exposure to mercury can cause skin rashes, memory loss and muscle weakness while high exposures may result in damage to the brain and kidneys.

It is also extremely toxic to unborn children.

Tretinoin is used in western prescription medicines to treat skin conditions and is prohibited in skincare cosmetic products under the Medicines (Cosmetic Products) Regulations. Inappropriate use of tretinoin could lead to redness, peeling and scarring of the skin.

The ministry has not issued any approval for the importation and/or Cosmetic Notification Acknowledgement Letter for the sale of the rest of affected products.

Following these findings, the products are not allowed to be imported and sold in Brunei Darussalam.

Members of the public who have purchased or used these products are advised to stop using them immediately. They should also consult a medical practitioner if they feel unwell or experience any undesirable reactions as a result of using them.

Members of the public involved in the retail of these products (including online retail such as through Facebook, etc) have been reminded that it is an offence under the Medicines (Cosmetic Products) Regulations, 2007 to import and market cosmetic products in the local market without a Cosmetic Product Notification Acknowledgement Letter issued by the authority, where the penalty for contravening these regulations upon conviction, is a fine not exceeding $5,000, imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or both.

The ministry requested public cooperation and to report to the Health Regulations Services if any of these products are still found in the market in the country.

For further information, the public can contact the Health Regulations Services at 2384182, send an e-mail to health.regulations@moh.gov.bn or visit the Health Regulations Services, 1st Floor, Ministry of Health, Commonwealth Drive, Brunei Darussalam. The public can also contact Darussalam line 123.

AFFECTED COSMETIC PRODUCTS Name of product Adulterated with Malia Melia Magic Skincare – Magic Cream Mercury Yanko Whitening Cream Night Cream YK-883 Tretinoin DMS 360 Dermax Superskin 360 Comprehensive Enlightenment – Day Mercury DMS 360 Dermax Superskin 360 Comprehensive Enlightenment – Night Mercury