Cooking demonstration at KB Sentral

| Daniel Lim |

A TWO-DAY cooking demonstration was recently held for the general public at KB Sentral Shopping Centre.

The cooking demo, which was organised by the KB Sentral staff, featured recipes such as Steamed Prawn Dumpling and Hot Plate Beef Ginger.

The recipes were demonstrated by the staff who cooked the recipes in front of an audience who were eager to learn new recipes.

The audience was also able to take part and assist the staff who were conducting the cooking demonstration.

The second day of the cooking demonstration featured recipes such as Yam Basket Chicken Chestnut and Butter Prawn with Spring Onion.