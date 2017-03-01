Consumer fair attracts 70 vendors

| James Kon |

SEVENTY vendors including some from Malaysia and Indonesia are participating in the International Consumer Carnival launched by the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, at the Indoor Stadium yesterday.

Organised by Pro Access Event Management partnering Immi Alya Enterprise, the carnival ends on March 5.

Farisan bin Haji Mangsor of Pro Access Event Management said the International Consumer Carnival served as a platform for local small and medium enterprises as well as youths venturing into entrepreneurship to showcase their products in competitive pricing.

He said a live business talk with members of the Malaysia Internet Entrepreneur Association on March 3 will provide opportunities for youths, graduates and the public to learn about starting business using Internet or online.

Dr Hassan Bai, a vendor from Xian, China also showcased his work. He is a master in the art of Jawi calligraphy who has been showcasing his skill for two years.

“We were in Brunei two years ago to exhibit our artwork for which we received an encouraging response from the public. I hope that we will receive an even better response this time,” he said.

The minister also toured the carnival and spoke to some vendors.