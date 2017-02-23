Congratulatory messages from foreign envoys

| Compiled by Wani Roslan & Achong Tanjong |

IN CONJUNCTION with the 33rd National Day of Brunei Darussalam, foreign envoys conveyed their greetings and congratulatory messages to His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, and the people of Brunei Darussalam.

Below are the messages conveyed by foreign envoys:

Nagma M Mallick, High Commissioner of India to Brunei Darussalam

“ON THE auspicious occasion of the 33rd National Day of Brunei Darussalam, I extend my heartiest congratulations to His Majesty and the friendly people of Brunei Darussalam on behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of India.

“Under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty, Brunei Darussalam has become one of the most prosperous and peaceful countries in the world. Brunei continues to stride ahead in the economic and social sectors.

“The high levels of education among the people, the high rank the country enjoys on the Human Development Index, its social harmony, its rise up the index of the Ease of Doing Business and its current economic diversification – are all admirable achievements. Following His Majesty’s inspiring example, the people of Brunei are now incorporating more fitness and exercise in their lifestyles and hence moving towards better health indices as well.

“India and Brunei have historically close ties and the two countries enjoy excellent bilateral relations. The year gone by witnessed energised bilateral political relations in the form of high-level visits. Shri Hamid Ansari, the Vice President of India, and Shrimati Salma Ansari visited Brunei in February last year.

“The vice president was granted an audience by His Majesty. Shrimati Ansari was granted audience by Her Majesty Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha binti Al-Marhum Pengiran Pemancha Pengiran Anak Haji Mohamed Alam. The vice president and his spouse also called upon His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, and Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah binti Pengiran Haji Salleh Ab Rahaman.

“Three Memorandums of Understanding were signed during this visit. Other high-level visits were also exchanged over the course of the year.

“2017 marks 25 years of India-Asean Dialogue Partnership and many events are planned across all Asean member nations, including Brunei Darussalam, to celebrate this milestone.

“Brunei is an important source of crude oil for India. Indian investments into the Bruneian economy are growing: a prestigious chemical company from India will establish a manufacturing unit for chemicals in Brunei this year.

“Given that India has liberalised investment regulations to become perhaps the most open country in the world to FDI, I am confident that bilateral trade and investment ties between our countries will grow well in the years ahead.

“I am happy to state that our people-to-people ties also grew stronger.

“After the Government of India extended the facility of e-Tourist Visa which is granted online to the citizens of Brunei in February 2016, Bruneian citizens have visited India as tourists in good numbers.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to His Majesty and His Majesty’s Government for the opportunities given to Indian citizens to live and work in Brunei and I seek His Majesty’s continued support for the Indian community in Brunei.

“On the joyous occasion of Brunei’s National Day, I extend my best wishes for His Majesty’s personal wellbeing and good health as well as for the progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Brunei Darussalam.”

Nurul Qomar, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Brunei Darussalam

“ON BEHALF of the Government and the people of the Republic of Indonesia and my own behalf, I take this opportunity to congratulate and extend best wishes to His Majesty, the Government and people of Brunei Darussalam on the joyful occasion of the 33rd National Day on February 23.

“The 33rd National Day is indeed a day to be celebrated as Brunei Darussalam progresses further in the 21st Century. Under His Majesty’s leadership, Brunei Darussalam has left no efforts untouched in achieving the goals of Brunei Vision 2035. Numerous infrastructures, market facilities projects, reform policies in economy, social development and community welfare projects for the wellbeing of the people of Brunei Darussalam – all reflect the determination of the nation.

“In the World Bank’s 2016 report, Brunei Darussalam has been listed as the top ten improvers in the ease of doing business ranking. Brunei’s Ease of Doing Business rank jumped 25 levels to 72 from 97 in 2015. Brunei Darussalam has also played a significant role in regional and international fora.

“This year will mark my 6th year assigned in the Sultanate and 3rd year as ambassador to Brunei Darussalam. During these years, I have seen how Indonesia and Brunei Darussalam have enjoyed good relations and close cooperation in all fields, but there are still potential areas to be further explored, especially in the field of trade, tourism, education, defence and agriculture.

“Our people-to-people contact, notably among the youth, has been growing steadily, specifically through our education, cultural and sport exchanges. I hope that by enhancing mutual learning and interactions between younger generations, friendship between Indonesia and Brunei Darussalam can be strengthened.

“As with bilateral cooperation, allow me to take this opportunity to express my highest appreciation to the Government of Brunei Darussalam for allowing some 60,000 Indonesians working and residing in this peaceful and beautiful country. As we are aware, the presence of Indonesian workers in Brunei has benefited both countries. For this reason, I am confident that in the years ahead, Indonesia and Brunei Darussalam will continue to nurture a stronger friendship and cooperation not only for our two countries but also to contribute positively in advancing stability, peace and prosperity in the region.

“To conclude, I would like to offer my utmost wishes and congratulation to His Majesty, the Government and the people of Brunei Darussalam on the occasion of the 33rd National Day celebration.

“May Allah the Almighty bless His Majesty with good health and happiness, and may the people of Brunei Darussalam enjoy continued prosperity, and may Allah the Almighty bless the two nations.”

Meynardo L Montealegre, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to Brunei Darussalam

“ON BEHALF of the Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines and all the Filipinos in Brunei Darussalam, I would like to convey our warmest congratulations and best wishes to His Majesty, the members of the royal family and the people of Brunei Darussalam on the occasion of Brunei’s 33rd National Day.

“This special day is an opportunity for Brunei Darussalam to recall its beginnings as a nation, celebrate its various achievements over the past 33 years and acknowledge His Majesty’s visionary leadership in steering the nation towards prosperity and attainment of its Brunei Vision 2035.

“As one of Brunei Darussalam’s close neighbours, the Philippines shares the joy of this auspicious occasion. We welcome the close ties that have characterised the past 33 years of our formal diplomatic relations and an enduring friendship built on shared values and historical affinity between our peoples.

“We also take this opportunity to express our sincere appreciation to Brunei Darussalam for its keen support for peace and development initiatives in Mindanao, upholding Asean solidarity and the hospitality accorded to the 22,000-strong Filipino community in Brunei.

“As Chair of the Asean this year, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of the association, the Philippines looks forward to working with Brunei Darussalam in undertaking activities that will mark this milestone occasion.

“I am confident that, with the active participation of our fellow Asean member countries, including Brunei, the 50th anniversary of Asean will be meaningful not only for the region but also the international community.

“May His Majesty, members of the royal family, the Government and people of Brunei Darussalam continue to enjoy the blessings of peace and prosperity,” the ambassador concluded.

David Campbell, British High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam

“I AM delighted to offer my warmest congratulations to His Majesty and people of Brunei Darussalam on the occasion of Brunei’s 33rd National Day.

“2017 is an auspicious year for Brunei Darussalam and the United Kingdom. Earlier this month, the Sapphire Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen marked 65 years since Her Majesty The Queen acceded to the throne. Later this year, Bruneians will joyfully celebrate the occasion of His Majesty’s Golden Jubilee.

“We are two countries that celebrate tradition whilst recognising the importance of innovation in changing circumstances.

“We also have much in common as members of the Commonwealth.

“Over the last year, we have stepped up our judicial and legal contacts; explored new trade opportunities and identified forestry conserv-ation projects under The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy initi-ative designed to protect the world’s most important natural habitats.

“I join with members of the British community in Brunei Darussalam in wishing you all a joyous National Day.”

Ahmed Ali Sirohey, Acting High Commissioner of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Brunei Darussalam

“ON THIS blessed day, I would like to convey my sincere congratulations to His Majesty and the brotherly people of Brunei Darussalam, on behalf of the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” he said.

According to the Acting High Commissioner of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Brunei Darussalam, Brunei has taught him a lot of things for his personal and professional growth, which will come in handy in his future postings.

Sharing some of his observations during his time in the Sultanate, the Acting High Commissioner of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Brunei Darussalam said, “The most amazing thing is the accessibility of the monarch with his people and expats alike. It was surprising to see His Majesty at various mosques on Fridays.

“The magnanimity of the royal family for the people was witnessed during Hari Raya Aidilfitri during which His Majesty consented to receive thousands of people and gifted them. It was not only memorable, but also unheard of in my career.”

According to him, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Sultanate have brotherly relations in numerous fields, including politics, investment, education and defence.

“The depth of these relations is manifested in a number of bilateral agreements, institutional mechanisms, exchange of high level visits and cooperation at multilateral forums between the two countries,” he said, adding that both the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan hold His Majesty and the people of Brunei Darussalam in high regard.

Furthermore Pakistani expatriates are contributing to the development of this brotherly country in the fields of health, education and trade, he said.

“I once again avail this opportunity to felicitate the Government of His Majesty and its people on the occasion of Brunei Darussalam’s 33rd National Day and express my best wishes and assurances for the continued enhancement in Pakistan-Brunei relations,” the Acting High Commissioner of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Brunei Darussalam concluded.

Air Vice Marshal Mahmud Hussain, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Brunei Darussalam

ON THE occasion of the 33rd National Day, the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Brunei Darussalam Air Vice Marshal Mahmud Hussain conveyed his greetings and shared his experience in the Sultanate.

Air Vice Marshal Mahmud Hussain who arrived in Brunei for just three months ago said he is thankful to the country and Bruneians for welcoming him to the country.

He said that Brunei Darussalam and Bangladesh have long-standing diplomatic relations.

Brunei Vision 2035 and Bangladesh’s Vision-2030 are strategic programmes where both countries can be mutual partners and benefit from each other’s enormous potential in all sectors of development.

“Both countries have firm commitment to regional stability and international peace. Brunei’s role in Asean and Bangladesh’s role in SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) are examples of how small states can imprint their mark in making peace and prosperity as the touchstone of regional security with global prospects,” he said.

He also shared that the Bangladeshi community in Brunei has always enjoyed the love, affection and care of the Bruneians and that Bangladeshis in Brunei reserve in their hearts a very warm and endearing feeling for their hosts.

“On this great day, we wish for continued progress, prosperity and wellbeing of our Bruneian friends. Long live Brunei-Bangladesh friendship,” he concluded.