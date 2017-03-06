Conditional offers of employment for 74 trainees

SEVENTY-FOUR trainees from the ISQ 6th Intake and the Higher National Technical Education Certificate (HNTec) 3rd Intake were recently awarded conditional offers of employment during a ceremony held at the Institute of Brunei Technical Education (IBTE) Mechanical Campus.

IBTE Central Principal Dr Sheikh Lukman bin Sheikh Abdul Hamid attended as guest of honour.

The eight companies involved are Adinin Works & Engineering Sdn Bhd, Ishii Iron Works Co Ltd (Brunei), Megalift Sdn Bhd, CJ Technical Services Sdn Bhd, Ocean Vantage Sdn Bhd, Syarikat RekayasaInnovasi Sdn Bhd, Expro Sdn Bhd and Pan-El Electrical & Engineering Services Sdn Bhd.

The ISQ programmes span across industrial blaster painter, rigger, heavy vehicle driver, marker-fitter welder and scaffolder, while the HNTec under the ICF programme includes Mechanical Engineering and Electrical Engineering courses.

The students sat for an interview with the respective companies, and will be working with them after completing their programmes. This ICF programme is a working collaboration between the Energy and Industry Department at the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Education and industries.

IBTE Mechanical Campus Education Officer Zaharuddin bin Haji Abdul Rahman said, “This gives students the opportunity to learn more about the companies in their related field.”

“It is not easy to find a job nowadays, so these students are lucky. I hope they will not miss the opportunity to demonstrate their good discipline and commitment at their respective companies,” he said, adding that the ISQ 6th Intake students will start training at the Registered Training Organisation (RTO).