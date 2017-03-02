Competitions and seminar to enliven International Consumers Carnival

| Achong Tanjong |

ATTRACTIVE prizes comprising electrical goods await winners of the Sabli Teh Tarik Challenge to be held in conjunction with the 2017 International Consumers Carnival at the Indoor Stadium in Berakas on March 5.

According to Chef Suhaimi of the Sabli Group, the challenge is open to the public starting from noon till 6pm, which also includes other activities such as an ‘Ambuyat Making’ competition, where the competition will be judged by popular local comedian Dang Kasum.

The objective of the event is to enliven the carnival and at the same time promote local products by the Sabli Group. The new products include Brunei Laksa Gulai Kawah as well as Rempah Serbaguna owned by Norsheila Amin – a popular Malaysian singer in the 80s, who is also taking part in the carnival.

Meanwhile, another interesting event taking place will be a seminar on ‘My Business Online Talk’ organised by Malaysia Internet Entrepreneur Association on March 3.

According to Muhamad Azmi bin Mohd Dom, this is the first time they organised a seminar in Brunei. He said the objective of the seminar is to give exposure to Bruneian entrepreneurs opportunities to do business online and also to give participants step-by-step guidelines to market their products in a right and safe way. It is also to give deep knowledge on Internet Marketing to Bruneians to further their businesses.

He added that the current response towards the seminar is very encouraging because online businesses can help promote their products worldwide. The event is also to give opportunities to the public especially youths and graduates to learn about starting businesses online.