Commonwealth Education Chair makes courtesy visit to Minister

| Rokiah Mahmud |

MINISTER of Education Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman recently received a courtesy visit from Sonny Leong CBE, Chair of the Council for Education in the Commonwealth.

Held at the minister’s office in Berakas, the visit aimed to promote the celebration of Commonwealth Day which this year carries the theme ‘A peace-building Commonwealth.’

Permanent Secretary (Core Education) at the Ministry of Education Dr Hajah Romaizah binti Haji Mohd Salleh and British High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam David Campbell were also in attendance.

Commonwealth Day is celebrated every second Monday of March. The theme helps guide Commonwealth activities throughout the year.