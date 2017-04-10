Commissioner of Police leads by example in CP’s Walk

| James Kon |

THE Commissioner of the Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF), Dato Paduka Seri Haji Mohd Jammy bin Haji Muhd Shal Al-Islam, proved that he was as fit as any other officer within the force on Saturday night when he led the way in the CP’s Walk.

The walk began at the Sengkurong Police Station and ended at the Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium in Gadong.

Police officers are required to maintain their health and fitness levels, and the CP’s Walk is part of the RBPF’s programmes to fulfil this requirement.

This falls in line with the government’s policy of building a healthy nation.

The 12-kilometre walk, which involved over 100 police officers, tested the physical fitness and mental toughness of both male and female officers. The walk is to be held at least twice a year when schedule allows.