Commercial Court for faster case disposal

The Commercial Court is a dedicated avenue for commercial cases and is expected to increase the efficiency in the disposal of such cases within the Intermediate Court’s jurisdiction.
With the establishment of the Commercial Court, the judiciary aims to improve the business environment with speedier resolutions, foster innovation within the judicial process and attract foreign direct investments.
“A reliable and robust legal system provides assurance to both local businesses and foreign investors that their cases will be handled efficiently and with utmost professionalism,” the Judiciary said in a press statement on Tuesday.
More details in Wednesday’s Borneo Bulletin.