Commander of RBAF receives courtesy call from Singapore delegation

| James Kon |

PEHIN Datu Pekerma Jaya Major General Dato Paduka Seri Mohd Tawih bin Abdullah, Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF) received a courtesy call from Colonel Andrew Lim Heng Tiew, Assistant Chief of the General Staff, Singapore Armed Forces yesterday morning.

The RBAF Commander welcomed Colonel Andrew Lim and the delegation, expressing his utmost gratitude for Singapore’s continued support in defence events hosted by the Sultanate.

During the call, the RBAF Commander congratulated Colonel Andrew Lim on the new ‘SAFTI CITY’ – an 88-hectare training area built for army training.

Both sides expressed hope for continuous formal exchanges and visits to enhance bilateral defence networking between Brunei Darussalam and the Republic of Singapore.