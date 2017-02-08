Collaboration with artists for ang pow designs

PROGRESIF has continued their tradition of creating custom Chinese New Year (CNY) packets this year by commissioning work from five local artists to bring their unique style and capabilities to capture the essence of the CNY and the Year of the Fire Rooster, according to a press release issued by Progresif.

Corporate Communication Manager, Hafiza binti Mohamad, commented that, “Our collaboration projects with local artists are just one of the many ways that Progresif is supporting the arts and cultural communities. Initiatives like this provide opportunities for artists to promote their work and services while maintaining and paying respect to long standing cultural tradition in Brunei.”

In the spirit of giving during the CNY, Progresif engaged with the Times Cineplex to surprise cinema goers with over 500 ‘ang pows’ during three selective movie shows. The company also gave out prizes such as Top Up Cards, SIM cards and Huawei phones which can be claimed at Progresif stores. The event generated overwhelming response from both Progresif customers and movie goers.

This year the artists include Chyna Tan, Gerard Omar Lee, Iffah Billah, Jonathan Ooi, Goh Shin Yi and Jerry Gao Yu Hong.