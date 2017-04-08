The Coffee Bean Brunei introduces Spring Delights promotion

| Izah Azahari |

THE Coffee Bean Brunei introduced its Spring Delights promotion at its Gourmet Outlets at Supa Save Seria, Supa Save Mata-Mata and Times Square yesterday.

The dishes include the Calzone Bolognaise, a minced beef and mushroom dish cooked in bolognaise sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, then wrapped in pizza dough and served with a side of bruschetta mix.

Another available dish is the Pasta Pink Sauce with grilled chicken breast that is surely kid-friendly as it is cooked in a tomato-based sauce mixed with cream sauce, mushrooms and garnished with parmesan cheese.

The final dish is an European Breakfast dish packed with potato hash browns, grilled tomato, scrambled eggs, baked beans, garlic bread and a side of emmental, cheddar, feta and brie cheeses.

Getty Sumitra, The Coffee Bean Brunei’s Chef at the Supa Save Mata-Mata branch said that these dishes are among the first he planned for Coffee Bean and that he hopes to introduce more in the near future.