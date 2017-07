| Azlan Othman |

RESIDENTS of Muara called on the relevant authorities to rectify the flood at the traffic light junction in Salar-Kapok and Mentiri caused by a clogged drainage system.

It causes discomfort to road users especially during heavy downpour. Reports have been lodged to Darussalam line 123, said Musa Salleh, a resident, adding that the floods also cause traffic jams.