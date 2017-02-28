Cleaning activity at Sengkarai mosque

| Azaraimy HH |

A ‘MENYERTU’ cleaning ceremony was held at the new mosque in Kampong Sengkarai, Tutong yesterday.

The cleaning was led by Dato Seri Setia Haji Abdul Aziz bin Orang Kaya Maharaja Lela Haji Mohd Yusof, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, in his capacity as guest of honour. The ceremony was participated by officers and staff from the religious ministry and residents of Kampong Sengkarai.

Tutong District Officer Shamsul Bahrin bin Haji Mohd Hussain also joined the cleaning activity.

The mosque was built on a four acre land worth $3.8 million which was funded by the Brunei Islamic Religious Council through the Zakat Asnaf Al-Gharimin fund.

The mosque can acc-ommodate 1,000 people at a time and it has many facilities. Other than prayer halls, there is also a counselling room, administrative room, reading room, special guest room, Jenazah administration room, kitchens and washrooms.