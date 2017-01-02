IS claims Turkey nightclub carnage

ISTANBUL (AFP) – The Islamic State (IS) extremist group on Monday claimed the shooting rampage inside a glamorous Istanbul nightclub on New Year’s night that killed 39 people, as police hunted the attacker who remains on the run.
Anti-terror police made their first arrests over the attack, which unleashed scenes of panic among party-goers at one of Istanbul’s swankiest venues and killed mostly foreign tourists.
The shooting took place just 75 minutes into 2017 after a bloody year in Turkey in which hundreds of people were killed in violence blamed on both IS extremists and Kurdish militants.
