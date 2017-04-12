Citizens nation’s invaluable asset

| Ishan Ibrahim |

CITIZENS are the most valuable asset of a nation and developing the attitude of an individual and the society are prime concerns of the government, Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports said.

“The Government of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam will continue to pursue these development efforts, especially in the areas of knowledge, expertise, science and technology, entrepreneurship, culture and ethics, Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi noted.

The minister was speaking at the certificate presentation ceremony for youth development programmes held at the Youth Development Centre (PPB) yesterday.

“All these qualities are requisites for a knowledgeable human being,” he added.

The minister lauded the efforts made by PPB during its more than 20 years of existence in generating trainees equipped with skills and expertise from the various programmes and courses offered at the institution.

“In line with the aspiration of the government in creating youths that are able to act independently for their career and profession, the PPB has created a platform to develop the potential of youths and increase their self-confidence, technical and vocational expertise and entrepreneurial skills.

“In this context, the youths can contribute in a positive way to national development,” he said.

The minister affirmed that PPB has played its role well, with the institution producing nearly 4,000 successful youths through various training programmes and courses.

Welcoming PPB’s strategic cooperation with the private sector industries in conducting various short courses aimed at the job market, he said the courses offered in accordance with the contemporary needs of the nation will increase the employability of youths and further enhance the name of PPB.

The accomplishment of the City & Guilds certification programme from 2015 is a mark of achievement for PPB, and in this respect, the centre has the right platform to increase the marketability and mobility of the graduates through training programmes of international standards, remarked the minister.

Another hallmark of PPB is its effectiveness in presenting micro grants under the Youth Entrepreneur Programme for the youths who wish to enter the world of entrepreneurship. So far, 72 youths graduated from PPB has benefitted from these micro grants and they have established their own companies, he added.

“The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports will continue to steer PPB through relevant directions, and among them include exploring steps towards creating a dynamic and inclusive PPB, planning and preparing of programmes for youths in a holistic manner, elevating the quality and capacity of trainers, enhancing the quality of programmes under PPB, providing equal opportunity for all youths including special needs persons, offering short courses for quick returns, ensuring youths from all districts have the same PPB services, and conducting a PPB Open Day,” elaborated the minister.

Mohammad Abdul Azrol Shahfuddin bin Abdul Latif won the Best Prize for Skill Proficiency Certificate in Food Preparation for the January 2015 session while Mohammad Alif Azizan bin Mohammad Abidin bagged the Best Prize for Skill Proficiency Certificate in Basic Refrigeration and Air Conditioning for the July 2015 session.

Muhammad Haziq bin Jamil won the Best Prize in Skill Proficiency Certificate in Basic Office Application System for the session January 2015; Siti Noraziemah binti Johari received the Best Prize in 2D CAD Level 2 Award for the July 2015 session; Daniel bin Awang Takoh won the Best Overall Prize January 2015 session in Skill Proficiency Certificate in Basic Office Application System; and Muhammad Alif Azizan bin Mohammad Abidin won the Best Overall Prize for Skill Proficiency Certificate in Basic Refrigeration and Air Conditioning.

The certificates were presented by the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Earlier, a welcoming address was delivered by Haswandi bin Haji Osman, Acting Assistant Director of Youth Development Centre.

At the event, Skill Proficiency Certificates were handed over to 37 individuals for 2D CAD Level 2 Course, 50 for Basic Office Application System, 38 for Food Preparation, 48 for F&B Service, 13 for Basic Plumbing, eight for Basic Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, and 36 for Fabrication, Welding and Pipework.