| Ishan Ibrahim |

AN APPRECIATION dinner for the CIPTA 2017 panel of judges was held at the Tarindak D’Seni, in Bandar Seri Begawan on Wednesday.

The guest of honour at the event was Professor Dr Hajah Zohrah binti Haji Sulaiman, the Vice-Chancellor of Universiti Teknologi Brunei (UTB).

Ten international and local judges from diverse backgrounds in academia and industry had been engaged to assess 38 projects during the Final Presentation and Evaluation Stage, on March 28 and 29.