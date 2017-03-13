Chung Ching Middle School students get lesson on patriotism

| Daniel Lim |

THE Information Department recently held a briefing to discuss the national flag and national anthem with students and teachers of Chung Ching Middle School in Seria.

Acting Branch Chief of Information (Belait District) Hasanul Hidayat bin Haji Abu Bakar delivered the briefing to an audience of teachers and 49 students of Year 7.

Chung Ching Middle School Principal Dr Ang Sik Liong also attended the talk.

The briefing is part of efforts by the department to instil patriotism among students, teaching them to appreciate and understand the values of the national flag and national anthem.

Attendees were also taught the history of the national anthem and how to correctly raise and fly the flag. Video presentations were also played.

The students later participated in a quiz. The winners were rewarded with prizes.