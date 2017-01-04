CHMS kindergarten students start first day of school

| Aziz Idris |

STARTING preschool is an exciting experience for children as well as parents. However, separation anxiety is common and can occur for even the most confident children.

Kindergarten students across Brunei Darussalam started lessons for the first time yesterday with some coming with excitement, while others felt unease.

During a visit to Chung Hwa Middle School (CHMS) Bandar Seri Begawan (BSB), parents and students were seen registering for classes and settling school fees.

In an interview, Sim Man Ling, Kindergarten Assistant Principal of CHMS BSB said the school had made many improvements in terms of its facilities to cater to students’ comfort and provide a conducive learning environment.

“The school’s enrolment this year reached nearly 500 students who are divided into 18 classes (K1 to K3) for morning and afternoon sessions,” she said, adding that there has been a slight decrease in the number of registration compared to last year.

She also noted that an open day for CHMS Kindergarten students was held last November to make sure parents and their children familiarised with the rules and regulations as well as the school’s environment.

“We asked parents to bring along familiar, comforting items to kindergarten such as toys, favourite pillow and even ask their nicknames so that it will help the child relax and be reminded of home,” she explained.

She urged parents to work as a team with teachers, such as providing parental encouragement and supporting learning activities given by teachers at home for the betterment of their child in their studies.

One parent, Haji Huzairi, father of three-year-old Sara Sofia told the Bulletin that he had prepared his child quite adequately, but did not prepare for himself. “On the one hand, sending my daughter to several hours of independent learning was an exciting prospect. On the other hand, drop-off felt like a painful wrench,” he added.