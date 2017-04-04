CHMS, BSB uncovers 21st century learning and technology skills

THE Chung Hwa Middle School (CHMS), BSB recently conducted its annual professional development programme for teachers.

Being one of the prominent schools in Brunei, CHMS, BSB has upheld this conference as it allows teachers to upgrade their skills in learning new approaches in teaching and learning, as well as the latest technology, and by engaging the teachers in open-hearted discussions, said a press release.

Being the country’s first Microsoft Showcase school, CHMS, BSB has also been active in delivering quality education, while implementing phenomenal conferences and sharing sessions across the nation to implement technology-blended learning.

The recent conference was conducted with the aim of improving holistic approaches towards education that harness 21st century proficiencies in the students.

While addressing the teachers during the conference, Principal Madam Kho Guik Lan mentioned why other schools should conduct similar programmes.

“The conference uncovers 21st century learning and technology skills that are imperative to move towards sustainable and meaningful, relevant learning in developing students to face the challenges of the century,” she said.

Furthermore, she added that “we have the obligation to prepare students to become active, successful and contributing members of society”.

The two-day workshop began with a ‘Programme for International Student Assessment’ (PISA) briefing by Assistant Principal Madam Tan Been Tiem.

Mdm Tan, who is a Microsoft Innovative Expert Educator, explained the PISA programme’s proceedings.

A topic entitled ‘21st Century Learning’ was also presented by Mdm Thung Kim Li and Erica Villafranca Montano.

They discussed the various characteristics of 21st century teachers and the top five best practices for creating an engaging 21st century classroom.

While the morning session discussed pedagogical credibility, the afternoon session highlighted the concept whereby promising tech tools create engaging classrooms.

‘Empowering Educators to Explore Technology’ was the title of the session that revealed Microsoft tools which support brilliant assessment strategies and the latest updates in high-end productivity tools, such as the OneNote Staff and Class Notebook.

Day two of the conference displayed many hands-on activities as well as separate sharing sessions conducted by various departments.

It was a true blend of customary learning that allowed educators to share what they know and learn from each other.

The conference overall enabled the teachers to upgrade themselves with rich knowledge about 21st century learning and explore cutting-edge technology that accelerates powerful student engagement that instils 21st century skills.