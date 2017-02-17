Chinese community euphoric over Sultan’s presence at CNY festivity

| Abdul Hakiim Yakof |

THE Chinese community in Brunei treated His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam and members of the royal family to a magnificent show as they celebrated the Lunar New Year of the Rooster at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Berakas yesterday.

The members of the organising committee for the Chinese New Year 2017 celebrations of the Chinese community expressed their gratitude to His Majesty and members of the royal family for making the get-together memorable every year.

“I’m sure that His Majesty is revered by the people as the monarch is very close to them. During events such as these, we are very honoured with the opportunity to come face to face with His Majesty,” said Kho Guik Lan, Deputy Secretary of the organising committee.

“This year, His Majesty was very happy with all the performances. We took this year’s event as an opportunity to merge the Chinese and Malay cultures of Brunei Darussalam so that His Majesty could observe the cultural unity in our country,” she added.

Vincent Pao, a member of the committee, said that the get-together celebration would not have been the same without the presence of the beloved monarch as the Bruneians see His Majesty as a man of the people.

“His Majesty mingles with members of various communities in Brunei and listens to their advices as well as their worries.

“The Tiong Hua community sees His Majesty as a great ruler and we hope and pray for the monarch’s good health and long life,” he added.

Chang Ein Hong, advisor to the committee said, “Despite the state of the economy at present, we put up more efforts this year to make the celebration a cheerful event with the help of our students at Chung Hwa Middle School, Bandar Seri Begawan (BSB).

“We are pleased to say that His Majesty enjoyed the time with us at the event and we hope to see the Sultan again next year. May the king of the people live a long and prosperous life.”

Tiah Eng Nee, another committee member, said that the Tiong Hua committee members are always happy to have His Majesty at their Chinese New Year celebration.

“His Majesty was happy with the performances this year which featured a mix of Malay and Chinese performers and the message we tried to get across was that both our communities have grown closer and we are united as a big family of Bruneians,” he said.