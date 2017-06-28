China’s navy puts latest-generation destroyer in the water

BEIJING (AP) – China’s increasingly powerful navy launched its most advanced domestically produced destroyer yesterday, at a time of rising competition with other naval powers such as the United States, Japan and India. The first 10,000-tonne Type 055 entered the water at Shanghai’s Jiangnan Shipyard on Wednesday morning, the navy said in a news release. More details in Thursday’s Bulletin.
