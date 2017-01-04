China says it is building its second aircraft carrier

BEIJING (AP) — China is building its second aircraft carrier, this time entirely with domestic technology, its Defence Ministry said Thursday, in a leap in its naval development that is increasingly tipping the regional balance of power.
The 50,000-tonne vessel is being built in the northern port of Dalian and will be conventionally, rather than nuclear, powered, ministry spokesman Col Yang Yujun told reporters at a news conference.
The yet-to-be-named vessel will carry J-15 fighter-bombers and other aircraft and use a ski jump mode for launching fixed-wing aircraft, Yang said. The J-15 is a copy of Russia’s Sukhoi Su-33.
