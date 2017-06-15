China launches first X-ray space telescope

BEIJING (AFP) – China successfully launched on Thursday its first X-ray space telescope to study black holes, pulsars and gamma-ray bursts, state media reported. A Long March-4B rocket carried the 2.5-tonne telescope into orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China’s Gobi Desert at 11.00am (3:00 GMT), according to the official Xinhua news agency. More details in Friday’s Bulletin.
Blood heroes
BLOOD donors are heroes who have been hailed for giving the gift of life. A total of 13,037 blood donors came forward across Brunei Darussalam last...