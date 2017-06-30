Chevrolet Trailblazer launch today

| Lyna Mohamad |

THE all-new Chevrolet Trailblazer will be officially introduced to members of the public this morning by GHK Motors Sdn Bhd, at its Beribi showroom.

The local media was already given a sneak preview of the Trailblazer during a press conference, where Marketing Executives Nadzirah binti Rahim and Fatin binti Lufti highlighted some of the features of the 2.5L Duramax four-Cyclinder Engine Trailblazer.

Today’s launch will also take place alongside a Hari Raya gathering with Chevrolet owners and members of the public.