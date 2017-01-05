Chevening Alumni Brunei to host BCYF 2017

| Aziz Idris |

THE Chevening Alumni Brunei is once again inviting young future leaders to engage in the Brunei Chevening Youth Forum (BCYF) 2017 Talk Series II on January 14, 2017 at 8.30am at The Core, Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD).

The talk will feature two distinguished regional Chevening Alumni: Bernard Chauly, Director and Film-maker of Gol and Gincu from Malaysia and Maretta Nirmanda, Fashion Designer of Lazuli Saraé from Indonesia who will both share their thoughts and insights on ‘Sparking Creativity and Innovation’ through their experiences and journey in the creative industry.

Bernard Chauly’s film ‘Istanbul Aku Datang’(2012) has swept numerous award including Best Asean Film (comedy) award in 2013. Maretta Nirmada whose philosophy is ‘local value, modern spirit’ has been instrumental in merging the beauty of Indonesian batik with denim by working together with local Indonesian artisans which made Lazuli Saraé a widely celebrated fashion house in Indonesia.

According to organisers, the talk series aims to bring together up to 100 dynamic youth to the platform to discuss issues and ideas surrounding “Creativity and Innovation”. Through BCYF, the Chevening Alumni Brunei aims to continue promoting networking opportunities for youth, interactions between Chevening alumni with youth and thought leadership amongst youth.

The BCYF, hosted since 2015, has brought together over 500 young future leaders at the national level to engage in the forum and talk series.

The objective of the project is to bring together young future leaders and Chevening Alumni Brunei and the Region to the BCYF platform to discuss insights, challenges and opportunities to the development of Brunei and the region.

By leveraging on alumni expertise, experience and influence, Chevening Alumni Brunei aspires to promote youth participation in areas such as economic development, knowledge economy, poverty alleviation, culture and youth development.

A major focus to this year’s BCYF is on innovation and how this shapes youth development in areas such as education, civic engagement and leadership.

The talk is free of charge.

The talk series, funded by the Chevening Secretariat under the Chevening Alumni Project Fund, is open to all youth including students from both secondary and tertiary institutions, graduates, young professionals as well as NGOs. The Brunei Chevening Youth Forum is supported by the British High Commission in Brunei Darussalam.