CHEC champions of CEAB basketball tourney

| James Kon |

CHINA Harbour Engineering Co Ltd (CHEC) Basketball Team proved to be a level above their opponents after claiming the title to the 1st Chinese Enterprises Association in Brunei (CEAB) 3×3 basketball tournament by mauling China State Engineering Construction Corporation 31-18 in the final yesterday.

Attending as the guest of honour to present the prizes was Fu Feng Shan, the Counsellor and Chargé D’affaires of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to Brunei Darussalam.

Third place went to CCS Comservice.

Held at the Brunei Basketball’s Associations’ Batu Bersurat Basketball Court, the event was held to foster closer ties among the staff of the various Chinese companies in the country and to promote a healthy lifestyle through sports.