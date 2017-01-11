Chang Ein Hong watch dealer holds soft opening

| Achong Tanjong |

HUGE crowds flocked to the Chang Ein Hong watch dealer yesterday for the soft opening of its new store located at the ground floor of The Mall in Gadong.

The outlet offers a wide range of branded watches including Tudor, Breitling, Tag Hauer, Rado, Rolex, Guess, Seiko, Luminox and Mont Blanc and Tissot.

Shop Manager Wei Li said new ranges of watches are available at the shop.

“We are opening this new outlet because our old shop, also located on the ground floor, is temporary closed for renovation, which will take a month and reopen in February,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chang Ein Hong, popularly known as ‘Mr Rolex King’ among customers and friends, noted that a Chang Ein Hong outlet is also available at the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Complex in the capital.

Attending the soft opening were business partners and friends.