Challenge fishes out top anglers

| Achong Tanjong |

THE fishing challenge held yesterday at Dermaga Diraja reeled in 260 participants looking to demonstrate their skills in fishing out the big one.

Organised by the Village Consultative Council (MPK) of RPN Kampong Panchor Mengkubau, the challenge was a part of the efforts to support the ‘Bandarku Ceria’ programme, which received encouraging response.

MPK RPN Kampong Panchor Mengkubau Secretary Bolhassan bin Haji Abu Bakar said the event aimed to get anglers to enjoy their weekend activity in a relaxed setting. The fishing challenge was also held in response to the government’s call to adopt a healthy lifestyle through sports and recreational activities.

Legislative Council (LegCo) member cum guest of honour YB Iswandy bin Ahmad presented the prizes to the winners of each category.

Mohd Zul Azri Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohd Asymawi bin Mohd Zaini, Maizanah Haji Baha, Mohd Asymawi bin Haji Abdul Rashid, Jasinah binti Serudin and Oscar were rewarded for their speed in landing a catch.

Meanwhile, Md Alizam bin Haji Jaafar hooked the heaviest catch (875 grammes), followed in second place by Dyeki Wijayanto (455 grammes) and Md Alizam in third place.

The top 10 winners of the Heaviest Catch category received prizes sponsored by Capt Fred’s Fishing Supply.