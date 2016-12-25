Chainblock members feted in Family Day event

| Fadhil Yunus |

CHAINBLOCK Gym’s Pengiran Roslannie bin Pengiran Haji Jumat was among those honoured during its Family Day event recently following a set of impressive performances at regional level.

Pengiran Roslannie capped a memorable year after being declared champion in the Badang Strongest Man Challenge 2016 while Pengiran Azizul Akhbar bin Pengiran Haji Badaruddin stormed to Malaysian International Open Master Track & Field gold.

Pengiran Roslannie also recently finished in second place in the Selangor Strongest Man Challenge 2016.

Present during the event were Lim Boon Kheng, President of Chainblock; Hong Kim Seng; Vice President of Chainblock and sponsors Lee Han Siew and David Wong Chang Kwang.