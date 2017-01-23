CF19 concludes with grand draw

| Lyna Mohamad |

CHERRY Lyn Acebedo had every reason to smile yesterday after her name was picked as grand prize winner of the 19th Consumer Fair (CF19) lucky draw, taking home the $2,388 cash prize.

D’Sunlit Sdn Bhd Managing Director Jackson Ting presented the prize to the visibly jubilant Cherry, as well as to the second and third prize winners Riduan bin Haji Aman – who bagged $1,688, and Maryono Marjuki who won the Zero Massage Chair priced at $1,300.

The lucky draw prize presentation marked the closing of the CF19 at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Berakas.

During the five-day event, 10 lucky draw coupons were picked nightly to shortlist 50 lucky draw winners – 25 of whom won amazing prizes, while the others bagged consolation prizes.

The top 25 prizes included a 48’ Samsung Smart TV, Cuckoo Cooker, reclining chair, multi-function Teppanyaki grill pan, drift electric bike, air cooler, Acer Talk 7 Gold (81-723), vacuum cleaners, steam brushes, blenders, neck massager, and cash prizes sponsored by D’Sunlit, while the Samsung Galaxy Tab A and Honor Tab were sponsored by DST Communications Sdn Bhd.

Earlier in the day, Jackson Ting presented donations to two non-government organisations (NGOs).

The Children’s Cancer Foundation (YASKA) received $2,512.65, while the Brunei Darussalam National Association of the Blind (BDNAB) received $1,000, both of which were proceeds from the fair.

Representing YASKA was its treasurer, Tsara’ Nawwarah binti Abdullah Chen, and BDNAB was represented by its president, Jamary bin Dangga.

Organiser D’Sunlit hoped to embody the CF19 theme ‘The Year is Yours. What will you do with it?’ by nurturing and encouraging visitors by hosting activities that were charitable in nature.