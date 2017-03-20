Certificates awarded to 71 participants of KAPI4 course

| Fizah HAB |

A CERTIFICATE presentation was held yesterday for 71 participants who completed the 4th Islamic Basic Treatment Course (KAPI4) under the guidance of the Darusysyifa’ Warrafahah (DSR) Research and Training Department.

Datin Paduka Khadijah binti Mohd Salleh was the guest of honour at the ceremony, which also coincided with the official opening of the new DSR headquarters in Sungai Matan.

The new base, known as ‘Rumah Berkat’, was donated by Haji Yaakob bin Begawan Pehin Siraja Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Haji Mohd Yusuf, for the purpose of serving as a treatment and training centre.

The Darusysyifa’ Warrafahah was first formed in 2007, and shifted from Kampong Madang to its current location in Sungai Matan on August 15, 2016.