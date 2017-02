| Azlan Othman |

A CEREMONY was recently held to present certificates of appointment to members of the Kampong Kilanas Mosque committee. Handing over the certificates was Acting Assistant Director of Mosque Affairs at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Haji Amir Hisham bin Haji Masri.

The day later saw the presentation of a memento to Mosque Affairs Officer Haji Zaidin bin Haji Mohd Noor, who has taken over a new post. The gathering concluded with a Doa Selamat.