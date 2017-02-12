Celebrity Ustaz holds lecture at UNISSA

| Ishan Ibrahim |

THE auditorium of Universiti Islam Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA) was fully packed yesterday as community members attended a special lecture delivered by Ustaz Don Daniyal bin Don Biyajid.

The lecture was an eagerly anticipated event by the celebrity-status and charismatic Ustaz Don Daniyal who he presented his talk on ‘Iman, Cinta dan Taqwa’.

The event’s guest of honour was UNISSA’s Deputy Rector, Dr Haji Mohammed Hussain bin Pehin Penyurat Haji Ahmad.

Also present yesterday were Zamzaipa binti Haji Ismail, the Head of Accounting and Finance at Perbadanan Tabung Amanah Islam Brunei (TAIB); Hajah Halija binti Pehin Orang Kaya Laila Utama Dato Paduka Haji Jaya, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communication, also from Perbadanan TAIB; officers, staff, lecturers, undergraduates and members of the public.

The lecture was also part of UNISSA’s ongoing programme of religious activities organised to mark the institution’s 25th anniversary.

Yesterday’s event began with a recitation of the verses from the Al-Quran by Muhammad Nazirul Azizan bin Bahren, a first-year undergraduate from the Faculty of Syariah and Law.

Some of the lecture’s objectives were to create awareness on gaining knowledge based on the principles of ‘Iman’, ‘Cinta’ and ‘Taqwa’, as well as to open the minds of students to Syariat Islam.

The programme was attended by over 500 people.