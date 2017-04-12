Celebrating students’ success

| Abdul Hakiim Yakof |

FORTY-TWO students from Pengiran Anak Puteri Hajah Masna Secondary School (SMPAPHM) were recognised for their achievements in the BC-GCE ‘O’ Level / IGCSE October/November 2016 examinations, at the school’s assembly point yesterday.

The guest of honour Norhaiyati binti Haji Serudin, Acting Assistant Director and Head of the Allocation and Supplies Unit, Department of Schools, Ministry of Education presented the prizes.

The principal of the school, Hajah Norwen binti Haji Brahim who is also the chairperson of the event, in her welcome speech said 97 (50.79 per cent) out of 191 students achieved at least five credits and above in the BC-GCE ‘O’ Level/IGCSE October/November 2016 examinations.

She added that 14 students received the best student prize, 30 received the credit achievement prize for achieving credits in all subjects taken, and nine students received the honours achievement prize for getting grade ‘A’ in subjects History, Bahasa Melayu, English Language and Sastera.

Parents and guardians of former students, event executive committee members as well as Year 11 and Year 10 Express students attended the event.