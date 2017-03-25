CCCT organises blood drive, presentation showdown

BTEC HND students from Cosmopolitan College of Commerce and Technology (CCCT) organised a blood donation drive at the college’s student lounge on Thursday.

The campaign, conducted from 9am to noon, was organised as part of the student assignment as well as to help spread awareness on donating blood.

The donors were checked by doctors prior to donating blood to ensure they were eligible.

The college encouraged their students to do their own share of social response.

Meanwhile, Diploma students of the college had a presentation showdown. The main focus of the presentation was about the existing business groups of the students. There three business groups were Creative 9X,Eventuristic and Urban Light. Each business focused on several kinds of products such as DIY items and door gifts.

The presentation showdown was part of the students’ assessment as well as training for students to be effective businessmen in the future.

The initiative allowed students to be more pro-active by putting all the knowledge to practice.