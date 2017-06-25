CCC gets nod to form interim committee

|Â Â Â Â Riza Rawdin & Hakim HayatÂ Â Â Â |

THE Registrar of Societies has granted approval to the Chinese Chamber of Commerce (CCC) to form an interim management committee, the CCC said in a press statement yesterday.

The CCC has appointed its Chairman Dr Chan Sui Kiat with full power to commence the election process for the 41st term of the CCCâ€™s management committee.

Dr Chan will nominate 15 individuals for the interim management committee to handle and execute election-related matters and processes within six months.

The release also requested all company members who still have not appointed representatives, to appoint their official representatives and report to the CCC office before July 14, 2017 and update their new address, to enable the chamber to deliver the pre-nomination forms or election ballots on time.

Dr Chan said it is necessary to identify and appoint five members for the election sub-committee.

He also urged all members to support the CCC “during this critical time”.

The members of the CCC are Dr Chan Hiang Heng @ Sui Kiat, Lim Chai Hoon, Peng Thing Kheo, Lim Tiong Han @ Lim Peh Beng, Kuan Kim Jok, Lew Yai Chiang @ Yin Chiang, Lee Eng Ching, Yeo Hong Pow, Lee Chung Keng @ Francis, Yong Teck Foo, Lim Ting Guan, Tan Guan Siong, Ong Tiong Oh, Ong Jin Tiong, and Stephen Ong Teck Soon.

The Registrar of Societies announced the suspension of the CCC for six months and was advised to appoint an interim committee.

During the six-month embargo, no activities were allowed to be conducted by the interim committee except to conduct a ballot for the appointment of new members for the 41st committee.

The order is a result of a civil case in the High Court, HCCS number 60 of 2012, being discontinued.

The suspension of one of the countryâ€™s biggest business associations was related to the alleged irregular voting at the election held in December 2011.

The CCC at a reception held on November 3, 2016, had announced plans to revive its activities and work with businessmen from China, Taiwan, Japan and Korea after settling its internal dispute.

“Both sides have achieved reconciliation. The plaintiff (Lim Han Chiong) will inform his lawyer to discharge the lawsuit (that led to the chamberâ€™s suspension),” Dr Chan said at the event.

The revival of the countryâ€™s largest business association is good news to the country as it will allow the chamber to play a major role in attracting more foreign investments to the Sultanate.