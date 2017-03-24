Caring, generous Brunei

| James Kon |

IN THE latest charity drive that elicited massive response from across the Sultanate, the fund for victims of the Kampong Pandai Besi ‘A’ and Kampong Lorong Dalam fires raised $291,344.36 until January 31, 2017, once again highlighting Bruneians’ generosity to help those who are less fortunate and suffering.

The fund was established with the consent of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam on December 13, 2016 to provide assistance to victims of the massive fire that broke out on December 7 in Kampong Ayer which razed 32 houses.

The donations were presented to the victims by Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, Minister of Home Affairs along with Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, in a ceremony held yesterday at the Brunei-Muara District Office.

Abdul Mutalib bin Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Haji Mohd Yusof, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs who is also the co-chair of the charity fund, in his remarks expressed his gratitude to the individuals, associations, companies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and government agencies that contributed to the charity fund.

He said that besides the amount collected through the charity fund, the Government of His Majesty through the Community Development Department has contributed $159,000 to the fire victims.

The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of donations worth $65,511 collected through SMS by DST and Progresif Cellular Sdn Bhd. DST handed over its contribution to the Minister of Home Affairs while Progresif handed over its share ($19,303) to the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Pengiran Mohd Hasrul bin Pengiran Hassan, one of the recipients, said, “I am speechless over the kind gesture of the public. This has demonstrated that Brunei is a caring society.”

Pengiran Mohd Hasrul with his family of eight including seven children lost their home in the fire in Kampong Pandai Besi. They are currently accommodated at the Temporary Shelter Centre Belimbing, Subok (PPSBS).

Until last week, the family was sheltered in a makeshift hall.

Pengiran Mohd Hasrul said he is hopefully looking to get a place of his own to call home.

Meanwhile, another recipient Siti Nazibah said, “I am so touched and feel blessed with the donation from the caring public.”

She and her mother are currently staying at their new home in RPN Kampong Panchor Mengkubau.

Recalling the fire, she said that there were no one home during the incident and all their belongings were destroyed.

Also present at the ceremony were senior government officials, victims of the fire as well as members of the charity fund committee.