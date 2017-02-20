Car show during IBTE Mechanical Campus’ open day

| Achong Tanjong |

LARGE crowds of people, especially cars enthusiasts, flocked to the IBTE Mechanical Campus in Tungku over the weekend to witness a car show, which gathered over 70 vehicles featuring the best and most varied selection of modified cars.

According to Rabiatul Osman, Vice President of the Youth Centre Automative Club, a total of 70 vehicle owners, mostly students of the campus, took part in the event. She said the event was held in conjunction with the IBTE School of Energy and Engineering Central 2017 Open Day. The event aims to expose the student’s creativity and skills in modified vehicles and at the same time to attract people especially students to study at the campus.

The event also acted as a platform to exchange new ideas and share experiences with other car enthusiasts who have the same interest in motoring. An old model car that attracted the public’s attention at the event was the Toyota Celica TA 40 ST, which was manufactured in 1977, owned by Rabiatul. She had also participated in regional car shows as well.

She said most of the cars showcased had its own uniqueness and special attraction such as the exterior’s and interior’s appearance and its engine. Vintage cars are rarely seen on the road and usually only comes out during car shows.

She also thanked the VIVA Owner Club and other motor clubs for their support towards the show. Also showcased at the show were heavy vehicles such as trucks.