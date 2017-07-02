Car bombs rock Syrian capital, killing 8

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) – A series of car bomb explosions rocked Syria’s capital on Sunday, killing at least eight people and wounding 12, as officials claimed to have foiled a plot to target crowded areas during the first morning commute after a holiday. State media said a suicide car bomber detonated his payload after being surrounded by security forces, and that two other car bombs were intercepted before entering the city, suggesting those blasts were controlled detonations. More details in Monday’s Bulletin.
Let Brunei be part of Pan Borneo Highway
IF news reports from Malaysia are true, Phase Two of the Pan Borneo Highway involving the Limbang-Lawas stretch is expected to begin at the end of thi...Read more