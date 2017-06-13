Canada celebrates 40 years of relations with Asean

CANADA continued celebrations of its 40th anniversary of Dialogue Partner Relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) during the month of May.

Culminating with the visit of Secretary General Le Luong Minh to Ottawa and Vancouver from May 27 to June 1, and Canada’s Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan’s participation in the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, the strength of the mutually beneficial, multi-faceted, 21st Century partnership between Canada and Asean was on prominent display.

Minister Sajjan was making his second trip to Southeast Asia this year and participated in the Shangri-La Dialogue for the second year in a row.

This was Secretary-General Minh’s first official visit to Canada in his current position, but Minh enjoyed a previous assignment to the Vietnamese Embassy in Ottawa from 1976 to 1981.

On May 2, Canada’s Ambassador to Asean Marie-Louise Hannan outlined Canada’s support for Asean border security at a border management conference co-hosted by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangkok, Thailand.

This was followed by the 14th Asean-Canada Dialogue from May 7-8, where Assistant Deputy Minister for Asia-Pacific Donald Bobiash welcomed his Asean senior official colleagues to Ottawa.

At the dialogue, Bobiash discussed how Canada is working with Asean and its member states to make Southeast Asia safer, more secure and more prosperous for people on both sides of the Pacific through cooperation on disaster risk management, small and medium sized enterprises, counter-terrorism, anti-crime, and the rights of migrant labours, women and girls.

Later the same week, Assistant Deputy Minister for International Security and Political Affairs Mark Gwozdecky and Major-General Derrick Joyce welcomed delegates of the Asean Regional Forum (ARF) Defence Officials’ Dialogue and Intersessional Support Group on Confidence Building Measures and Preventive Diplomacy to Ottawa.

Canada led discussions on activities that will help ARF member states address the most pressing security issues facing the Asia-Pacific region, most notably North Korea’s illegal ballistic missile and nuclear programems, threats from violent extremism and terrorism and the situation in the South China Sea.

The Director-General for International Security, Heidi Hulan, led Canada’s delegation to the Asean Regional Forum Senior Officials meeting on May 24, where Canada continued discussions with its Asia-Pacific Partners on regional security cooperation.

In addition, on May 26, Director for Counter-Terrorism and Anti-Crime Capacity Building Jamie Bell led Canada’s delegation to the Asean Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crime in Vientiane, Lao PDR.